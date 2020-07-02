Black Widow's 6 Best MCU Fight Scenes So Far, Ranked

2. Black Widow Vs. Interrogators (The Avengers)

What all the previous scenes have in common is Black Widow's signature stealth suit, complete with combat boots, to aid her performance, it would be a whole different story to pull all of that off in a cocktail dress and heels while tied to a chair. In her first scene in Joss Whedon's The Avengers, when the interrogation of an undercover Natasha Romanoff is interrupted by a call from Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), that is just what she does. Despite every flawlessly executed, brutal blow Black Widow delivers throughout the fight, the most giving detail of her dominance is Coulson, hearing all the commotion on the other end, but making no other effort other than patiently wait for her to finish them off and take him off hold.