Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hung Out And Took An Adorable Selfie Together

Since it began in 2001, one of the most enjoyable elements of the Fast & Furious franchise is the chemistry among the main cast. This was especially evident in the relationship between Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. As the years passed, the two formed a strong bond in front of and behind the camera, and it became even more poignant after Walker’s tragic passing in 2013. But the connection between their families remains stronger than ever, as the kids recently came together for a cute snapshot.