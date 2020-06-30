Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hung Out And Took An Adorable Selfie Together

Leave a Comment
Since it began in 2001, one of the most enjoyable elements of the Fast & Furious franchise is the chemistry among the main cast. This was especially evident in the relationship between Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. As the years passed, the two formed a strong bond in front of and behind the camera, and it became even more poignant after Walker’s tragic passing in 2013. But the connection between their families remains stronger than ever, as the kids recently came together for a cute snapshot.
Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie she took with Vin Diesel’s three kids – Hania, Vincent and Pauline, who is actually named in honor of the late Walker. Along with the photo, the 21-year-old Walker included the caption “family, forever.” You can check out the sweet photo down below:
While Vin Diesel doesn’t actually appear in the photo, he is tagged in it, which was a nice way for Meadow Walker to include her godfather. All in all, it’s great to see the group is all smiles and that they still appear to be as close as ever.
Paul Walker was killed in a single-vehicle crash while taking a few days off from filming Furious 7 back in 2013. Because he wasn’t finished with his work on the film, it had to be completed with rewrites and help from Walker’s two brothers, who served as stand-ins. In addition, Meadow Walker would later file a wrongful death claim against Porsche and would eventually reach an agreement with the company.
Meadow Walker and the cast of the Fast & Furious franchise have proven to be very sentimental, as they always honor the late star whenever possible. This includes tributes to Walker on his birthday or just general throwback pictures for the sake of pure nostalgia.
It’s tough to deny that Paul Walker’s absence has been felt through Hollywood since he passed, though the Fast & Furious films are working to preserve his legacy. Franchise star Tyrese Gibson has even said that Walker’s family has been more than supportive of their efforts. And even though Walker is no longer here, his memory has served as motivation for the cast and crew as they seek to close out the long-running franchise.
This all has to be very bittersweet for Vin Diesel, who will be concluding the series without his longtime friend. Nevertheless, he’s stressed that reaching a tenth Fast & Furious installment will fulfill a promise he made to Walker so, in a way, reaching the end of the road will be even more satisfying.
What lies ahead for the final two films in the Fast & Furious series remains unclear but, at this point, one thing we can likely expect is the that the bond between Meadow Walker and her extended family will remain intact. And if that’s not a perfect tribute to Paul Walker, I don’t know what is.