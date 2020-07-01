Universal's Jason Bourne Attraction: See Julia Stiles' Return To The Franchise

Also, everybody in the stage show is wearing a mask as well. And because it's Jason Bourne it works. Many other theme parks that have opened, or those that are planning to, are doing without live shows like this, at least in part because the cast would need to wear masks. Seeing Belle or Ariel on stage at Walt Disney World in a mask would certainly hurt the immersion of the experience. But Jason Bourne, or all the people he's fighting, might have legitimate reasons to want to protect their identities, so seeing them in masks doesn't hurt the story at all.