Artemis Fowl And 9 Other YA Franchises That Stumbled Out Of The Gate

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

Estimated Worldwide Grosses/Budget: $95.3 Million/$60 Million

RT Score: 14%

# Of Books Unadapted: 5

Much like His Dark Materials, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is a series that wouldn’t take too long to find its wings, as almost a year after the Lily Collins-starring YA adaptation would flop into theaters, Cassandra Claire’s book series would find itself becoming a cable TV series. Though it didn’t look like this world of angels and demons would be so short lived in its theatrical context, as the second book, City of Ashes, was announced as actually going into production not too long after the first movie was slated to open. But once that opening weekend landed softer than most would have liked, not even enticing Sigourney Weaver into a potential role in that sequel could keep this idea on the tracks.