12 Great Movies Coming To HBO Max In July 2020

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

HBO Max is still a relatively young streaming platform, yet it already seems to have caught wise to one of the biggest keys to continued success: new and exciting content additions. Just when you thought all of the DC Comics action you could ever want was the end all and know all purpose of HBO Max, some new movies have come along to make July 2020 all the more special. Here now are 12 great movies coming to HBO Max this month, with all titles currently available for viewing, unless otherwise noted.