Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Final Battle Got A Fan Edit And It’s Amazing

A Star Wars fan by the name of jon h recently took to YouTube to post an edit of The Rise of Skywalker’s ending. While the clip keeps the basic structure of the sequence, it makes one major change. In the theatrical version, Rey hears the voices of Jedi from the past but, in this clip, the Force ghosts of the various Jedi actually appear behind her and give her strength. This includes familiar faces like Yoda, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and Alec Guinness’ Ben Kenobi. You can check out the awesome clip for yourself down below: