Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer Brings Back The Streaming Romantic Comedy

Young love is a very complicated thing, especially if it happens to spawn a series of books and movies that the world is absolutely over the moon for. So it should be no surprise that Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 is about to give Joey King’s Ellle a lot to think about when it comes to who she’s meant to be with. Which is especially true when you consider the complications that are about to arise in her personal life, which you can get a taste of in the first trailer for the Netflix sequel: