Zack Snyder’s Latest Snyder Cut Update Is Going To Make DC Fans Very Happy

Well, well, well. The future is finally here, RTSC Family! You've succeeded and encouraged the powers that be to let us all witness the (hopeful) glory that will be Zack Snyder's Justice League when it releases on HBO Max in 2021. It's been a long road, to be sure, but one thing that has likely kept everyone going since the pretender to the throne was released in theaters back in 2017, was the near constant hints and outright news from Snyder himself about what his planned film would have included. Now, he's given yet another update on what we can expect to see next year, and fans are sure to be happy about it.
Zack Snyder has made quite the lovely habit of taking to the social media platform Vero to give fans insight into what his Justice League was going to include, and he recently did quite the Q&A there for fans (To celebrate the Snyder Cut finally being free for July 4th?) to answer even more questions about his upcoming superhero spectacular. When fan Jadd Ballani asked if Snyder had to make "certain compromises" in order to get his cut released next year, or if we can expect the exact film he had originally planned for 2017, the director responded in two short posts:
No compromise
2017 all compromise
Oooooh. It should also be noted that Zack Snyder's "no compromise" response ended with the flexed biceps emoji, and I'm just going to take that as a very positive sign that he feels like he's won this particular, long-ranging battle. While his "2017 all compromise" certainly alludes to how the finished movie turned out, if not also the rumors that Snyder didn't want to step away from the film at all.
When Zack Snyder left Justice League early in 2017, after enduring a family tragedy, no one could have anticipated just how messy and confusing things would get. And, by "things," not only do I mean the lore surrounding the film and what may or may not have happened when director Joss Whedon (who maybe didn't make the best impression on some of the cast and crew) took over for Snyder, but...yeah, y'all, I'm also talking about the actual original theatrical version of Justice League.
There had already been lots of talk about the studio no longer being totally on board with Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League, which was on the road to continue the dark and brooding nature of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (which didn't fare so well with critics or some fans). So, instead of just bringing in Joss Whedon to finish shooting what was already planned, Warner Bros., apparently, wanted to lighten the tone and had Whedon do extensive reshoots.
What fans were treated to when Justice League opened was a big letdown, and that's putting it mildly. Do I really need to remind you of Henry Cavill's CGI putty face, which was caused by those poorly-timed reshoots interrupting his mucho mustacioed work on Mission Impossible - Fallout? No, I didn't really think I did.
At any rate, it sounds like we can all count on Zack Snyder giving us exactly the movie he wanted to give us several years ago. This means that we could see a Justice League that's 241 minutes long, has much more time for Cyborg (you know Ray Fisher is glad to hear this) and The Flash, gives us Darkseid and some key secondary characters who were previously left on the cutting room floor, and, (this one's big, you guys) allows us to watch Superman fight in that black supersuit.
Phew! That's already quite a lot, and I'm sure there will be plenty of surprises afoot for fans who tune in when Zack Snyder's Justice League is ready and waiting for us on HBO Max some time next year.
