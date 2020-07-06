Zack Snyder’s Latest Snyder Cut Update Is Going To Make DC Fans Very Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Well, well, well. The future is finally here, RTSC Family! You've succeeded and encouraged the powers that be to let us all witness the (hopeful) glory that will be Zack Snyder's Justice League when it releases on HBO Max in 2021. It's been a long road, to be sure, but one thing that has likely kept everyone going since the pretender to the throne was released in theaters back in 2017, was the near constant hints and outright news from Snyder himself about what his planned film would have included. Now, he's given yet another update on what we can expect to see next year, and fans are sure to be happy about it.