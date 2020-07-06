One Spider-Man Question Sony Is Always Asking When Trying To Make A Spinoff, According To Silver And Black Producer

Leave a Comment
As far as superhero movies go for Sony, Spider-Man looms large. This is especially true when Sony wants to make a Spider-Man spinoff, like Venom. And, according to Silver and Black producer Gina Prince-Blythewood, there’s one question those at the studio are always asking when making a spinoff.
To help promote her new Netflix movie The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Gina Prince-Blythewood spoke with GamesRadar+ about that film and her connection with the long-in-development Silver and Black spinoff. Here’s the question Sony asks whenever there’s a Spidey spinoff:
There's a question of, 'Can you really have these films with Spider-Man not in them? Should he at least have some sort of part in them?' That's always the question. I've taken two years off of that for [The Old Guard] so once this gets out into the world, I hope it's a success, and then I'll certainly go back and start talking with them again.
This sounds like a perfectly reasonable question to ask when making a Spider-Man spinoff. After all, many of these supporting characters exist because of him. They might also need to ask this question because of their deal with Marvel and their desire to start including him more in future projects. Gina Prince-Blythewood later gives her upfront answer to the question:
My honest answer is I don't know. I really love those characters, I loved having them together. I thought, what we came up with was a really good, really organic way to have the two together. That world is changing so much because of the success of the Spider-Man films.
For me, this question has already been answered with Venom’s box office success. Venom existed without Spider-Man showing up and fans seemed to eat it up. If the fans want it and they write a good story, there's little reason a Silver and Black movie (or TV show) couldn’t work without Spider-Man’s presence.
Originally, Gina Prince-Blythewood was set to direct the Silver and Black movie, but has since stepped away from it, and it now sounds like she will only be on in a producing capacity. Earlier this year, she spoke about how there have been discussions of splitting the movies into two for each character or making it a Disney+ series.
If Gina Prince-Blythewood won’t be directing the Silver and Black project, that’s a shame, considering the awesome trailer and the latest reviews for The Old Guard make it sound like that movie is kick-ass. Also, Gina Prince-Blythewood always sounds passionate about Silver and Black, so it would be cool to see her directorial talents put to use on that project, regardless of whatever final form it takes. Hopefully, The Old Guard is a success and she can move Silver and Black in a positive direction.
