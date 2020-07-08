Skin Trailer: New Documentary Examines The History Of Nudity On Film

Leave a Comment
Nudity on film has always been a controversial subject. From discussions of whether it should be allowed at all, to debates over when or how it is ok, the story of nudity in film is, in many ways, the story of the medium of film itself. And that story is going to be explored in-depth in the new documentary Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies.
The first trailer for the new documentary is here to tease us with a look at how films have been teasing us for over a century. And the film will include perspectives from many of those who have been directly involved in cinema's history of skin on screen. Check it out.
From the earliest days of film the cameras were being used to film naked people. When the Hays Code banned the practice, it became something of a game for Hollywood to figure out how it could work within the roles and still give audiences what they wanted to see, even if so many claimed they didn't want to see it.
Talking about nudity in film always feels strange if only because nudity has been so one-sided throughout history that we don't even need to specify that we're talking almost exclusively about female nudity. And Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, won't simply be a chronological look at everything we've seen before (though, it will be that too) but the movie will also examine the double standard in place when it comes to film nudity, and the push to see more equality when it comes to baring all on screen.
Is showing one's naked body on film exploration or empowerment? The answer to that question is certainly going to be different for different people. In the trailer, we see American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth and Star 80's Mariel Hemingway crediting their willingness to do nudity for giving them the careers that they had. Of course, there's an argument to be made that women shouldn't need to be in that position, but if they choose to do it, does that make it ok? It's a complex topic but one this film will try to tackle. Including taking into account very modern perspectives including the MeToo Movement.
In addition to Shannon Elizabeth and Mariel Hemingway the trailer for Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, shows us comments from Malcolm McDowell, Eric Roberts, and Kevin Smith. We'll also see Sean Young, Amy Heckerling, Pam Grier and more.
It looks to be an interesting and educational look at this important part of film history. And if that doesn't work for you, I'm sure there will be... other reasons, to give this move a look.
Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies will be available On Demand beginning August 18.