Skin Trailer: New Documentary Examines The History Of Nudity On Film

Is showing one's naked body on film exploration or empowerment? The answer to that question is certainly going to be different for different people. In the trailer, we see American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth and Star 80's Mariel Hemingway crediting their willingness to do nudity for giving them the careers that they had. Of course, there's an argument to be made that women shouldn't need to be in that position, but if they choose to do it, does that make it ok? It's a complex topic but one this film will try to tackle. Including taking into account very modern perspectives including the MeToo Movement.