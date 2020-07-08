Looks Like Ryan Gosling's Upcoming Wolfman Universal Monster Film Has Taken A Hairy Step Forward

Recently, news had broken that actor Ryan Gosling was eager to join the Universal Monsters franchise of reboots, as he had landed the lead in the film Wolfman. Described as a “Network meets Nightcrawler” take on the classic story of 1941's The Wolf Man, the next big questions were who was going to write the script, and who could direct such a heady blend of classic horror and topical terror. Well, if recent updates are any indication, we might see horror mastermind Leigh Whannell stepping into the director’s chair for Wolfman.