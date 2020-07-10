Why I'm Convinced Hamilton Is Actually Named After Eliza

Earlier in the musical, Eliza pleads to her husband to stay alive when she is pregnant with their son, who was imagined to be the one to carry on their legacy. As “The Story of Tonight” says, “And when our children tell our story, they’ll tell the story of tonight.” Hamilton shows how many figures in history do not get remembered due to their lack of privilege. Both him and his son were shot at a young age, but Eliza was lucky enough to “be alive right now” and survive to tell their story and do more for the causes they cared about. Some audiences believe its this realization of her power on stage that causes her to gasp/cry out. Read our breakdown of the Hamilton ending here.