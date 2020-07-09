Looks Like Tom Holland’s Uncharted Is Kicking Back Up Again As He Shares Coronavirus Testing Experience

It’s exciting Uncharted is finally taking off and heading into principal photography. At the same time, it’s pretty well known that video game movies have an ugly track record critically and at the box office. There have been several exceptions to this, of course. Still, as a big fan of the video games, I can’t wait to see what they do with this story. And at the same time I’m nervous they might potentially make the same mistakes of past video game adaptations.