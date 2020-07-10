Johnny Depp Addresses Allegations Amber Heard Pooped In Their Bed

Leave a Comment
It’s been a couple of years since Johnny Depp first revealed the story of how Amber Heard allegedly left revenge poop in their marital bed. The poop was either from the actress or from one of her Yorkshire Terriers, Boo, and was left after an argument between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp over the actor being two hours late for her birthday party. Now, the actor has addressed those not-so-fresh allegations in his legal court case against The Sun.
On Thursday, Johnny Depp was back on the stand in his libel case. During the case, he addressed whether or not the poop left in their marital bed came from Amber Heard or from one of her dogs, as the actress has claimed. His version of the story indicates Heard thought the incident was a “prank.”
I understand that the following morning [after the party], Ms. Heard (or possibly one of her friends) defecated in our shared bed/ On 12 May 2016, Ms. Heard confessed to our estate manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the feces in the bed had been ‘just a harmless prank,’ thereby effectively acknowledging that she had been responsible, whereas she had previously sought to blame our dogs.
In court, Johnny Depp added there was no way the poop in the bed could have ever come from either Pistol or Boo, whom he described as weighing 3-4 pounds, though the lawyers for the other part did speculate on Amber Heard's story the poop came from the dogs. What’s most interesting about these allegations is that while both parties don’t agree about what happened, what’s absolutely for certain is a short while after Amber Heard turned 30, poop was found in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s bed. Depp confirmed he laughed about the incident at the time and still finds the whole thing absurd, noting,
It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange.
On the stand, Johnny Depp stood by his story. The court also heard he had a penchant for calling Amber Heard “Amber Turd” after the dog poo in the bed incident. The allegations related to the turdy event were a turning point for the actor, who says it was “the last straw” in his marriage to the Aquaman actress. The couple split, but shortly after Depp said in court she tried to reframe their relationship, noting (via THR) he feels his trajectory in the public eye was deeply harmed by her accusations.
I went, if you’ll forgive the analogy, from Cinderella to Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds and I was without a voice.
Meanwhile on the day of the offending poop incident, the cleaner had found the feces (per Page Six) and Johnny Depp had been sent photo messages of what happened. Here’s hoping someone bothered to give the clearner a bonus on that day. If you really want to know who is the victim of the revenge poop, it’s the individual who had to clean it up.
The Johnny Depp libel case continues this week. So far, it has touched on topics including Depp’s alleged treatment of Amber Heard, Depp’s drug use and alleged treatment of the Yorkshire Terriers and whether or not Heard had issues with James Franco. There’s sure to be more to come.