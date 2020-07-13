8 Underrated Harry Potter Characters Who Just Don't Get Enough Credit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Looking back, Warner Bros pulled off something incredible when it adapted the entire Harry Potter series to the big screen over the matter of a decade. The books introduced fans to the Wizarding World, rich with detail and packed with a ton of intriguing Harry Potter characters that surround its seven novels. As the studio has moved on to the Fantastic Beasts movies, we're still talking about the characters that defined the era of Harry Potter’s success, but let’s take a look at some of the additions to the cast that are just not highlighted enough. Time to dive in: