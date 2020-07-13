Tenet Unlikely To Open In August According To Box-Office Analyst’s Latest Forecast

Theaters began shuttering back in March when the spread of the coronavirus ramped up globally. This resulted in a lot of movies, both completed and in the midst of production, pushing their release dates back, though a handful of movies that were about to come out ended up going straight to VOD or streaming. Even on the off chance you stumbled upon an independent location or a drive-in providing theatrical entertainment, there’s been no new content to throw up on the big screens, resulting in older movies like The Empire Strikes Back and Jurassic Park being shown to customers.