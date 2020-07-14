Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Has Advice For Those Dealing With Cancel Culture

When you have a platform as big as Phillipa Soo's is right now, many eyes are consistently trained on you and it seems Phillipa Soo keeps that in mind – though she also been unafraid to speak her mind about mask-wearing and more in recent topical threads. It seems her legacy in this time and place may be very important to her and if accurate that would square very nicely with her Hamilton character, Eliza Hamilton, who worked tirelessly to shape the image of her husband (and herself) in history. Of course, you can see for yourself by catching Hamilton on Disney+ now.