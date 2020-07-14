Tom Hanks’ Greyhound Just Had A Massive Weekend On Apple TV+

The Greyhound results, while quantified by statements rather than numbers, must have been impressive enough that Apple TV+ felt like boasting the success. This is saying something, considering they’re still somewhat riding high after their TV hit Defending Jacob made its own splash a couple of months ago. With future films like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and the recently acquired Will Smith/Antoine Fuqua thriller Emancipation on the horizon for Apple TV+, this sort of news is exactly what the studio/streaming provider will want to hear to boost their future endeavors. Looks like Tom Hanks’ star power is, as usual, a sturdy ship to sail on; and you can take the voyage for yourself as Greyhound is currently available for streaming, on Apple TV+.