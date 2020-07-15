X-Men: Days Of Future Past Is Uncensored On Disney+ And Hugh Jackman Is Psyched

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service, Disney+, has access to more Marvel movies than those that form the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men and Fantastic Four movies that Fox churned out over nearly two decades are also at Disney+’s disposal. Case in point, X-Men: Days of Future Past dropped on there last Friday, and surprisingly, the streaming service opted not to censor Hugh Jackman’s bare butt.