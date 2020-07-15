X-Men: Days Of Future Past Is Uncensored On Disney+ And Hugh Jackman Is Psyched

Leave a Comment
Thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service, Disney+, has access to more Marvel movies than those that form the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men and Fantastic Four movies that Fox churned out over nearly two decades are also at Disney+’s disposal. Case in point, X-Men: Days of Future Past dropped on there last Friday, and surprisingly, the streaming service opted not to censor Hugh Jackman’s bare butt.
Considering that Disney+ advertises itself as a family friendly service and has already shown willingness to censor several of its cinematic offerings, the fact that Wolverine’s posterior wasn’t messed with is arguably a somewhat surprising move. Nevertheless, Hugh Jackman is psyched that Disney+ subscribers get to see his butt circa 2013 (when X-Men: Days of Future Past filmed), as noted with the following Instagram post:
In case you need some context, you can re-watch the X-Men: Days of Future Past scene in question below, which sees the consciousness of the Wolverine from the Sentinel-filled 2023 reality waking up in his 1973 self’s body.
While Disney+ was evidently okay with Hugh Jackman’s nude body being displayed from behind in all its glory, the same can’t be said for Daryl Hannah in Splash. In that instance, Hannah’s butt was covered up with some blatant CGI hair extensions for the brief seconds it’s onscreen, so clearly this particular issue is judged on a case-by-case basis.
Other examples of Disney+ censorship include Hamilton having a few F-bombs removed in order to earn a PG-13 rating, as well minor edits being made to classics like Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. For X-Men: Days of Future Past though, it looks like what you see on Disney+ is the same as what you’d get if you bought it on Blu-ray, DVD or Digital HD.
X-Men: Days of Future Past is the second Fox-era Marvel movie to be shared on Disney+, the first being the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot. The coming weeks will also see the release of X-Men, X-Men: Apocalypse, The Wolverine and 2005’s Fantastic Four on the platform. All of those fall into the PG-13 classification, so their inclusion on Disney+ make sense, though I imagine that R-rated installments like Deadpool and Logan are just too gory and expletive-ridden to make their way onto the platform.
The main X-Men film series wrapped up last year with Dark Phoenix, and while The New Mutants still has yet to come out, Marvel Studios is already planning to reboot Marvel’s mutants for the MCU. And while there was a time when Hugh Jackman would have been game to appear as Wolverine in the MCU, he officially hung up the adamntium claws with Logan, so we play the waiting game to learn who’ll inherit the live-action Wolverine mantle from him.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more X-Men-related news items