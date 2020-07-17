Onward And 8 Other Movies That Were Released At The Wrong Time

Blood Quantum (Too Many Zombie Movies/Shows)

I can not praise this 2020 Shudder exclusive --in which Native Americans are somehow immune to an epidemic turning others into undead flesh-eaters -- enough for having one of the most refreshingly original concepts I have seen in a zombie movie. Unfortunately, save a few memorably gory moments and beautiful symbolic animated sequences, that is about the extent of its imagination as the story quickly becomes a predictable greatest hits compilation of the last several seasons of The Walking Dead, essentially.

I find it ironic how a film like Blood Quantum, that clearly has its heart in the right place tonally and thematically, convinced me that the genre pioneered by George A. Romero more than 50 years ago may have run its course.