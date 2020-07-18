Why August Alsina Believes His Situation With Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Was An ‘Entanglement’

Leave a Comment
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently cleared the air about an intimate aspect of their marriage, as the two opened up about Pinkett Smith’s affair with singer August Alsina on an installment of Red Table Talk. Their candid conversation did shed some more light on the “entanglement” Pinket Smith found herself in, though some have taken issue with (and joked about) that term. Now, August Alsina is opening up about it, and he seems to agree with that word being the best way to describe the situation.
At the end of last month, August Alsina confirmed that he and Jada Pinkett Smith engaged in a relationship, with Will Smith’s permission. The couple has since shot down the notion that Smith gave permission and explained that the situation happened while the two were separated.
Alsina recently confirmed that he has yet to actually watch the episode of Red Table Talk. But through people in his orbit (and the internet) he is aware that Jada Pinkett Smith used the word “entanglement” to describe their relationship. The singer confirmed that he also thinks that’s the best way to describe it since he sees the relationship as a “complex and difficult” one:
I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.
Aside from the “entanglement,” August Alsina became very close with the Smith family when his sister became ill and unfortunately passed away in 2018. With this, Vulture later asked Alsina during the trade’s lengthy interview with him if he has any hard feelings towards the Smiths, and it sounds like this is not the case:
Here’s the deal: I don’t have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are. After my sister died [of cancer in 2018], I decided to do something different and kind of untangle myself from what I had been tangled up in for so long, because it kept me out of alignment with my true self, so to speak. I’m an artist. But because the full truth was never there and the clarity was never there, it kept me from living in my expression. And that made me feel weighted down. That, itself, is another form of oppression and repression and suppression. It started to kind of eat at my life force. That’s really what it’s about more than anything. But there’s no bad blood with anybody. They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There’s no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet.
Based on his comments, August Alsina doesn’t appear to hold any sort of grudge against Jada Pinkett Smith or Will Smith. And now that he’s said his piece, it would seem that he, like the Smith family, wants to put the situation behind him.
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s Red Table Talk discussion ended on what seemed to be a mostly positive note, as the two appeared to accept the situation for what it is. With this, one can imagine they’ll continue to work through their issues moving forward.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of film and TV.