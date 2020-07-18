Epic Avengers: Endgame Behind-The-Scenes Videos Show How The Duel Of The Captain Americas Was Made

Leave a Comment
There’s still so much about Avengers: Endgame that we find ourselves getting mind-blown over every time we rewatch it. How did the Russo Brothers manage to pack in so much story from so many MCU plotlines in one film so gracefully? The highest-grossing movie of all time has a ton of great moments to talk about, but let’s get into how they crafted the battle between Chris Evans’ Captain America and his counterpart from 2012’s The Avengers during the time travel sequence:
Now this is impressive. I would have thought when the two Caps fall during their brawl, there would have been CGI involved, but it was done exclusively with stunt men. Sam Hargrave and brother Daniel Hargrave suited up as the two versions of Steve Rogers and orchestrated an incredible wire work sequence that had each of them running into stairs on their way down.
Sam Hargrave took to Instagram to share a bit of the behind-the-scenes work that went into the sequence. And in the prcoess, he showed us that he had the chance to design, direct and perform the scene that tricks the eye into believing two Chris Evans are duking it out on screen. Hargrave also showed another angle of him and his brother performing the stunt and, wow, does it look like a painful fall down. Check it:
The Hargraves have been doubling as Captain America for stunt work since 2012’s Avengers, so it's fitting that the pair would play Steve Rogers up until the end. The scene turned out brilliantly and serves as an amazing juxtaposition of how the character has evolved since he first broke out of the ice. You can check out the finished scene here:
Since Endgame, Hargrave has moved to the director’s chair for Netflix’s action flick Extraction, which was written and produced by the Russo Brothers and starred Chris Hemsworth. The movie recently became the biggest film for the platform of all time. Following the success of Extraction, Joe Russo is already working on the script for a coming sequel or prequel. Hargrave is expected to return as director as well.
Cap vs. Cap is a short scene in the scheme of Avengers: Endgame as a whole, but each sequence is complex and was likely due to a lot of behind-the-scenes work. This particular one brings some closure to Steve Rogers' past, as does the beautiful ending in which he travels back in time to reunite with his love, Peggy Carter.
