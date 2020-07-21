Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Photo Has DC Fans Wondering If It’s A Justice League Reshoot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, and there's been a slew of interesting updates over the past few months. As Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed back amid global health concerns, Justice League's Snyder Cut will be completed and released on HBO Max. Both projects will see the return of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, although her most recent photo as Diana has fans thinking that she might be participating in reshoots for Justice League.