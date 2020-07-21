Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Photo Has DC Fans Wondering If It’s A Justice League Reshoot

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, and there's been a slew of interesting updates over the past few months. As Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed back amid global health concerns, Justice League's Snyder Cut will be completed and released on HBO Max. Both projects will see the return of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, although her most recent photo as Diana has fans thinking that she might be participating in reshoots for Justice League.
HBO Max gave Zack Snyder millions for the visual effects and editing necessary to complete his original vision for Justice League. Fans have been wondering if reshoots might also occur, allowing Snyder to capture footage that he didn't get to film before departing the project due to a family tragedy. Gal Gadot recently posted a photo as Wonder Woman, encouraging people to wear masks amid the ongoing pandemic. And that photo got a big reaction from certain fans. Check it out below.
This messaging seems pretty cut and dry. Gal Gadot is known for using her platform when it comes to public issues, which is no doubt why she posted the above photo encouraging wearing masks in public. Or in this case, a scarf around her neck, which somehow works well with Diana's signature tiara. But it's the background of this photo that as Snyder Cut fans thinking she might be involved in Justice League reshoots.
To the right of Gal Gadot, there is seemingly a cast or crew member who was working alongside the actress when the photo was taken. It's that figure that has started theories and debates regarding if the actress was actually working on reshoots when the photo was taken. More specifically, fans are linking the other figure with the iconic Knightmare sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
The Snyder Cut will be released exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
The theories about Gal Gadot and Justice League reshoots came almost immediately after the actress posted it on her personal Twitter. The rabid DC fandom zoomed in to the man who is on the right side of the Wonder Woman actress, and found his helmet actually resembles Superman's human infantry from Batman v Superman's Knightmare. Check it out below.
The Knightmare sequence was one of the most long-debated aspects of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Zack Snyder previously revealing that the Snyder Cut would feature more footage of Bruce Wayne's apocalyptic vision. As such, moviegoers are eager to see if the photo posted by Gal Gadot was actually from her role in the extended Knightmare.
Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman made her DCEU in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it was a smaller role that didn't include an appearance in the Knightmare. So if Gadot filmed in a dessert location with Superman's soldiers, she may join the Knightmare in Justice League. DC fans are just going to have to wait for the Snyder Cut to finally arrive on HBO Max in order to end the debate.
Narratively, there's no telling where the Snyder Cut will take Justice League, and just how different it'll be from the theatrical cut that was pieced together by Joss Whedon and company. Audiences are also eager to see if reshoots happen for the Snyder Cut, or if the cast simply comes in for less strenuous work like ADR. Either way, there's a ton of hype and years of anticipation built in to the director's cut eventual release.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd, and the Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.