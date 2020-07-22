Tom Cruise Takes Helicopter For Lunch At Golf Course During Break From Mission: Impossible Filming

Yes, Tom Cruise is a trained pilot and he’s been taking his helicopter for spins on the usual for his return as Ethan Hunt on the action flick currently in production. We’re not sure what kind of helicopter stunts the actor has planned for the big-budget film, but hey, he’s not shy about using the vehicles at his disposal for local dining. Cruise made a lofty entrance to the golf course while donning a baseball cap, sunglasses and mask, per Daily Mail. Once the actor left his helicopter to eat, golfers and other locals stopped to take pictures of themselves next to the chopper too.