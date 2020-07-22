A Dune Actor Is Already Leading The Oscars Chances

Of course, in order for Timothee Chalamet to be a contender at the 2021 Academy Awards, Dune will either need to stay in its December slot or come out by February 28, 2021. Because of the health crisis, the 93rd Academy Awards has extended the eligibility period for movies, and the ceremony itself will be held on April 25, 2021. Still, with so much uncertainty in the air, it’s entirely possible that Dune will end up being delayed to later into 2021, meaning any Oscars consideration it may earn will be for the 2022 ceremony.