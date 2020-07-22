Watch Hugh Jackman Go Full Wolverine On Command

On top of that, when offered the role, the studio asked Hugh Jackman if he could get in shape in three weeks. He admits now he might have over-promised on that. It actually took him six months to get into full shape. So, to get around that, they did a lot of shots from the shoulder up and shot Wolverine's intro scene in the fighting ring at the very end. Thankfully, they kept Jackman on board rather than find someone else to take over the role.