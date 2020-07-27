George Clooney: 9 Cool And Interesting Facts About The Actor/Director

George Clooney Is A Distant Relative Of Abraham Lincoln

Throughout his career, George Clooney has remained a political personality with a great interest in national and international affairs. This might relate back to his father, Nick Clooney, who is a journalist and anchorman, though it might date back even farther to a distant relative in his family history.

As People reported, The Ides of March actor/director has some overlap in his family tree with a famous American president: Abraham Lincoln. They both have deep roots in Kentucky, and they're ultimately connected through Lucy Hanks, who was Lincoln's maternal grandmother. Through marriages and births, Clooney is the U.S. president's half-first cousin five times removed. Certainly, both of them have their great share of charisma and intellect, and they're both smooth-talkers, so one can see some similarities in these specific regards. But it's not every day that you discover you're related to Lincoln.