Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Used To Creep On Megan Fox Before They Started Dating

The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.