Ryan Reynolds’ Time Travel Movie Is Heading To Streaming

As reported by Deadline, the sci-fi film formerly known as Our Name Is Adam has changed hands from its previous studio home of Paramount into the movie making mitts of the streaming service supreme. Originally set to star Tom Cruise, the film was supposed to be about an incident of time travel that would see two versions of Adam teaming up for some unknown reason. Skydance Productions, as well as producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are still on board for the still untitled film that writer Jonathan Tropper is in the midst of rewriting.