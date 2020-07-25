Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel Throwbacks On Anniversary Of Her Casting Announcement

Through Brie Larson’s photos, we get to see a much different side of being one of the world’s most famous superheroes. In one photo, she’s making a funny face while her Captain Marvel helmet is being placed on her head. In other photos, she shows off special mementos and moments from when the cameras weren’t rolling. There are even a couple of photos devoted to some of her favorite Captain Marvel-themed swag (we could all use some of that hand sanitizer right now). It’s clear from the photos and the message she shared that her time in the MCU has meant a lot to her.