Why Jada Pinkett Smith Initially Waited To Address Affair Accusations With Will Smith On Red Table Talk

It's honestly easy to understand Jada Pinkett Smith’s thinking on the situation. When August Alsina initially went public with the reveal of his relationship with her, it flooded the news. And with so many other topics -- like the ongoing global health crisis – affecting the world, the actress didn’t want to draw the public’s attention away from where she believed it needed to be. But as she said, given the fact that not much has changed at the moment, it would’ve been difficult to find a “good” opportunity to release the episode.