Snyder Cut: Is Zack Snyder Completing The Movie For Free?

It seems like only yesterday that fans were vigorously campaigning for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s original version (or the Snyder Cut) of 2017’s Justice League. Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to be released by HBO Max, fans are getting excited. Ahead of its release, Snyder has also released a few cool clips and images that have only fueled the hype. One question that has remained, however, is whether or not the director is getting paid to finish his film, and he’s now revealed whether or not he’s doing the job for free.