Katherine Langford Opens Up About Avengers: Endgame Cut Scene

The scene was rumored for some time but it wasn't until Avengers: Endgame was released on Disney+ that the sequence was actually seen. It followed Tony Stark using the Infinity Stones and put him in the same pink-purple "way station" that we saw Thanos in after he did the same thing in Avengers: Infinity War. While there, Tony gets a chance to speak with his daughter Morgan, now all grown up and played by Knives Out's Katherine Langford. Recently, Langford was asked about the scene on the Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery and she said, that while the scene might have been cut, she's mostly just happy she got to do it in the first place. According to Langford...