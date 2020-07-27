Katherine Langford Opens Up About Avengers: Endgame Cut Scene

Leave a Comment
Scenes get deleted from films for all sorts of reasons. Frequently a moment that seemed like a good idea in the screenplay stage is simply discovered to not work as well when it's actually shot. Sometimes a film's pacing is negatively affected and the scene, while it might be cool or funny on its own, is simply unnecessary to the larger film. It's always great to see the scenes that never made it into your favorite movie, but one such scene that has had a lot of people talking recently is a lost moment from Avengers: Endgame that would have brought Katherine Langford into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The scene was rumored for some time but it wasn't until Avengers: Endgame was released on Disney+ that the sequence was actually seen. It followed Tony Stark using the Infinity Stones and put him in the same pink-purple "way station" that we saw Thanos in after he did the same thing in Avengers: Infinity War. While there, Tony gets a chance to speak with his daughter Morgan, now all grown up and played by Knives Out's Katherine Langford. Recently, Langford was asked about the scene on the Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery and she said, that while the scene might have been cut, she's mostly just happy she got to do it in the first place. According to Langford...
I figure if you’re going to be cut from anything, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers movie, it’s not too bad. And I think that experience, just filming was amazing. And I think Disney+ ended up releasing it anyway. But at least I have the experience. And honestly it was one of the coolest things that I’ve ever been able to do. So I’m just happy to have the memory.
The scene wasn't ultimately necessary to the film, but it is nice to see. Tony gets to see his daughter grown up. She tells him that his act of sacrifice worked and that she got to grow up because of what he did. It's nice to see Tony get that closure.
What makes the loss of the scene so unusual is the fact that Katerine Langford was cast in the roll. Clearly, there was a desire to make the adult Morgan Stark recognizable, which would seem to have a point, but not enough of one to keep the scene in the movie. Langford is asked about the chances that she might still appear in the future of the MCU and while she says she'd love to do so, if there are any specific plans for her to do that, she's staying quiet.
Of course, simply because this scene was deleted, even if an adult Morgan Stark becomes part of the MCU, there's no guarantee Katherine Langford would play the part. There's just as good a chance the role would be entirely recast. We'll have to wait and see what happens once the MCU gets back on track.