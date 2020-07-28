Tenet And 10 Other Major 2020 Films That Probably Won't Debut On Streaming

While there are probably still a couple of surprise premium VOD/streaming service debuts to come in 2020, the titles we’ve just listed are almost certainly not going to take such a bow. Though nothing is ever certain, because if circumstances delay theater openings any further, or any other sort of mishap occur, any of these films could be next on the train to Streamsville. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings, and know that whenever such an announcement breaks, CinemaBlend will be there to report those last minute newsflashes.