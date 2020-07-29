New Mom Cameron Diaz Totally Used A Baby Name Website To Help Find Her Wine Name

Leave a Comment
Cameron Diaz hasn't been making movies recently, and may never do so again. But honestly, right now, that seems like a pretty smart move. The actress has more recently been involved in a very different industry, launching her own wine label, while also raising a brand new baby. And it seems that the wine may have more in common with the baby than you might think as Diaz went through the steps one associates with naming children when it came to naming her wine.
The wine is called Avaline and in a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Cameron Diaz explained that she and her business partner found the name by searching through baby naming websites to find a good name because every other name they had come up with was already taken by another wine. According to Diaz...
What we found was that every single name one word, two words, three words, four words that we could string together in any different way was already taken by a vineyard or wine. Because there are so many wines. So we went to baby naming sites. And Avaline just looked beautiful, we thought, as written. And then the meaning which is sensitive, humble, and lively. Which really felt like it embodied what we wanted for our brand.
It's not exactly news that the wine industry has absolutely exploded in popularity in the last few years. While vineyards used to exist in a few specific places that were seen as beneficial for growing the grapes, it seems like now wine grapes are grown everywhere, and with that increased growing comes just as many wine labels. This isn't a bad thing if you're a wine fan. The only thing better than wine is a new wine you haven't tried before, and with so many labels out there, there's always something new you haven't tried before.
Coming up with a unique wine name is probably a lot like coming up with a name for your garage band. Good luck trying to come up with a name that's never been thought of before, because at this point they've all been thought of before. It seems the only way Cameron Diaz was able to come up with a name was by coming at the question from an entirely different perspective.
Check out Cameron Diaz's full comments in the interview below.
Certainly, Avaline is a pretty word and it has a meaning which fits into what Cameron Diaz and her business partner are trying to accomplish. And when you think about it, if you're going to be launching a new business right now, you could do a lot worse than wine. I can't be the only one who is drinking a lot more of it than I used to.