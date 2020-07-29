New Mom Cameron Diaz Totally Used A Baby Name Website To Help Find Her Wine Name

It's not exactly news that the wine industry has absolutely exploded in popularity in the last few years. While vineyards used to exist in a few specific places that were seen as beneficial for growing the grapes, it seems like now wine grapes are grown everywhere, and with that increased growing comes just as many wine labels. This isn't a bad thing if you're a wine fan. The only thing better than wine is a new wine you haven't tried before, and with so many labels out there, there's always something new you haven't tried before.