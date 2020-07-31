Someone Added A Lightsaber To Oliva Munn’s Viral X-Men Sword Fail, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's an unique time for major franchises like Star Wars and X-Men. With the Skywalker Saga behind us, it's unclear exactly when the property will return to the big screen. And now that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, moviegoers are left wondering if/when mutants will join the MCU. X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn recently whipped out her Psylocke sword at home, resulting in a hilariously disastrous video. And if it the clip wasn't delightful enough, someone added a lightsaber to the footage for good measure and one awesome crossover.
X-Men fans were thrilled to learn that Olivia Munn would be playing Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. While her role ended up being fairly brief, Munn did a ton of awesome action sequences, including work with duel katanas. Now Munn's hilarious fail video where she hit her wall while attempting to swing Psylocke's sword has been given a lightsaber. And I can't look away.
It's the crossover we didn't know we needed. Because as if Olivia Munn didn't charm countless Twitter users by posting her at-home sword blooper, the use of a lightsaber adds an extra level of humor. Plus who doesn't want to see Munn wield a lightsaber after X-Men: Apocalypse?
This image comes to us from Twitter, and is sure to delight X-Men and Star Wars, as well as the moviegoing public. Olivia Munn went viral for a video she posted after finding her Psylocke sword from X-Men: Apocalypse during isolation in her home. The Newsroom actress tried out some of her tricks from playing a mutant, and eventually made contact with the wall and/or art behind her. Now we can see what that might look like if Munn was full of midichlorians.
X-Men: Apocalypse is currently streaming over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the edited video shown above, we can see Olivia Munn in her home rocking a blue lightsaber, so she's definitely on the light side of The Force. She begins twirling around the mystical blade, resulting in the saber's signature sound effects. Just like in the original video she picks up speed and momentum, before promptly making contact with the wall (and hanging art) behind her.
That's when the lightsaber joke gets taken a step further. The contact actually results in the art falling off the wall. What's more, the weapon's blade also starts a small fire when it hits the wall. We've seen how the heat of a lightsaber can cut through powerful steel, so Olivia Munn's wall really had no chance.
After making a strong impression in X-Men: Apocalypse (and her character making it out live), moviegoers were hoping to see Olivia Munn appear in another X-Men movie. But she was noticeably absent from Dark Phoenix, which ended up being the final installment in the main franchise. Hopefully Munn's return could happen in a Deadpool sequel, but only time will tell.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things X-Men and Star Wars as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.