Someone Added A Lightsaber To Oliva Munn’s Viral X-Men Sword Fail, And I Can’t Look Away

It's an unique time for major franchises like Star Wars and X-Men. With the Skywalker Saga behind us, it's unclear exactly when the property will return to the big screen. And now that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, moviegoers are left wondering if/when mutants will join the MCU. X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn recently whipped out her Psylocke sword at home, resulting in a hilariously disastrous video. And if it the clip wasn't delightful enough, someone added a lightsaber to the footage for good measure and one awesome crossover.