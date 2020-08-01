Wait, Seth Rogen Wanted To Make A Pineapple Express Sequel?

Between Seth Rogen’s recent work in The Lion King, The Disaster Artist and Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, it does feel a bit like his days with the stoner comedy are behind him. But it's still tough to think of anything more purely Rogen than his 2008 team-up with James Franco for Pineapple Express. And wouldn’t it be great to see Dale and Saul smoke some weed together again? Well, Rogen just explained why a sequel still is not in the works: