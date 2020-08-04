Ryan Reynolds Released The ‘Reynolds Cut’ Of Green Lantern, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
Nowadays actor/producer Ryan Reynolds is synonymous with his role as the title character in the Deadpool franchise. The Merc with a Mouth became a sensation following the first movie's release in 2016, although Wade Wilson isn't the first comic book character that Reynolds has played. 2011's Green Lantern saw the actor play iconic DC hero Hal Jordan, but the movie failed to perform both critically and financially. Now the actor has released a hilarious "Reynolds Cut" for the DC movie, and I can't look away.
When Justice League hit theaters in 2017, fans immediately began campaigning for the Snyder Cut, which would include director Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster. Since the Snyder Cut is becoming a reality on HBO Max, there have also been calls for The Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. Now Ryan Reynolds has gotten in on the action, with a hilarious "trailer" for Green Lantern's #ReynoldsCut. Check it out below.
Some thing you just can't unsee. And Ryan Reynolds' version of Green Lantern is definitely one of those types of experiences. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown here, and how many gags he managed to squeeze into The Reynolds Cut.
Ryan Reynolds shared the hilarious Reynolds Cut over on his personal Twitter page. The actor often uses social media to hilarious results, especially regarding his ongoing "feud" with Hugh Jackman. This time he shared a version of Green Lantern that clocks in at just 27 seconds. And that includes the quick clip that came from Deadpool 2's wild credits scene.
The original version of Green Lantern is currently streaming on HBO Max alongside DC installments like Justice League. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
The story then moves at warp speed. Just as Mark Strong's villainous Sinestro tells Hal Jordan he can't win, we watch him do just that. And that's when some hilariously unexpected DCEU crossovers begin, to hilarious results. It's the crossovers we never knew we need, but are definitely going to help the video go viral.
Before the Justice League pop up, Ryan Reynolds hilarious edited Tom Cruise's face over his own as Hal Jordan. Cruise has been the subject of countless fan castings over the years, and many feel his experience as a pilot would lend itself well to Green Lantern.
Eventually Green Lantern's happy ending reveals the cast of Justice League who are watching Ryan Reynolds' character from afar. Hal Jordan's absence from the movie was noticeable, and DC fans can't wait for the Green Lanterns to have a significant role in the shared universe. The Reynolds Cut added his version of the character to the DCEU, to hilarious results.
