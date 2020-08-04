Ryan Reynolds Released The ‘Reynolds Cut’ Of Green Lantern, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nowadays actor/producer Ryan Reynolds is synonymous with his role as the title character in the Deadpool franchise. The Merc with a Mouth became a sensation following the first movie's release in 2016, although Wade Wilson isn't the first comic book character that Reynolds has played. 2011's Green Lantern saw the actor play iconic DC hero Hal Jordan, but the movie failed to perform both critically and financially. Now the actor has released a hilarious "Reynolds Cut" for the DC movie, and I can't look away.