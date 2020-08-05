Reese Witherspoon Used Her Most Famous Roles To Describe Life During COVID… What, Like It’s Hard?

The funniest part of this meme comes starting in June, where we can see Reese Witherspoon's character Cheryl from the movie Wild. It's a funny observation on how long people have been isolating for, and it's also refreshing to see Witherspoon so eager to poke fun at herself. Of course, there were plenty of other iconic roles that could have made the cut. As one commenter wrote "oh how we long for the Pleasantville month."