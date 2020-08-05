Reese Witherspoon Used Her Most Famous Roles To Describe Life During COVID… What, Like It’s Hard?

Leave a Comment
The past few months have been an unprecedented time, as global health concerns drastically altered the public's daily life. And as people continue adjusting to their isolation, there have been countless memes that make light of the situation and quickly go viral. One of these trends includes using movie or TV stills to show how long people have been quarantining, and now Reese Witherspoon has gotten in on the action using some of her most famous roles.
Reese Witherspoon has had a long and successful career, with award winning projects in both TV and film. In addition to her work on screen, Witherspoon has also proven herself as a capable producer, working on book adaptations like Big Little Lies, Wild, and Little Fires Everywhere. She's also got an A+ social media presence, and recently poked fun at the ongoing isolation from COVID-19 with a meme of her iconic roles. Check it out below.
Snaps for Elle on this one, because this Reese Witherspoon meme is pretty delightful. Thanks to the actress' iconic characters, now we can see ourselves in Reese Witherspoon. Because while we all started off as Witherspoon's signature law student from Legally Blonde, at this point we're all just living in Wild. Let's break down what we're being shown in this meme.
Reese Witherspoon shared the meme of herself over on her personal Instagram page. She regularly uses social media to send messages to fans, as well as share book recommendations. And when the meme featuring herself representing 2020 was released, Witherspoon opted to share it with her audience. What, like it's hard?
The above meme starts off with Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, who is full of excitement when moving into Harvard. That naivety was all of us in January, unaware that we'd be spending so much time in our homes. You can see that March is when things got crazy, with the image of Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies character Madeline representing the news of COVID-19's arrival.
The funniest part of this meme comes starting in June, where we can see Reese Witherspoon's character Cheryl from the movie Wild. It's a funny observation on how long people have been isolating for, and it's also refreshing to see Witherspoon so eager to poke fun at herself. Of course, there were plenty of other iconic roles that could have made the cut. As one commenter wrote "oh how we long for the Pleasantville month."
Reese Witherspoon has been providing something to binge watch as people spent more time at home, as Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere released its first season throughout March and April. The show was a popular choice for people in quarantine, and was nominated for five Emmy Awards. As for Witherspoon, she was snubbed for her performance in both that show and The Morning Show.
Emmy snubs aside, Reese Witherspoon has a number of exciting projects coming down the line. She's got an upcoming role in Sing 2, and will reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She's also got a slew of producing projects announced, so it should be interesting to see what type of work Witherspoon brings to the public next.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Reese Witherspoon as announcements are made.