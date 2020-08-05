Check Out The Suicide Squad Cast's Awesome Birthday Video For James Gunn

Leave a Comment
Oh, birthdays. It’s the perfect day to get a round of love from your squad, and it helps when you're the writer and director of one of the most famous squadrons around, DC’s The Suicide Squad. As James Gunn continues to work behind the scenes to finish the Warner Bros movie ahead of its 2021 release, his massive cast just put together a sweet birthday message to celebrate his special day. Take a look:
Well this is adorable! Along with The Suicide Squad revealing an awesome yellow and red logo for the comic book film found within the video, his talented cast surprised James Gunn with a gift for his 53rd birthday. A lot just happened in one minute as each of the cast expressed their love for the filmmaker. Margot Robbie unleashed her perfect Harley Quinn voice, John Cena looked pretty intense next to an arcade game and Idris Elba sounds like a raptor now? What character is he playing?
It’s pretty crazy that everyone and more in that video is going to be part of James Gunn’s takeover the Suicide Squad franchise after David Ayer’s 2016 version made big bucks. You likely recognized original Suicide Squad members Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman, who will reprise their roles as Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag alongside the return of Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.
The birthday message allows fans to check out some of the new faces to the franchise, such as Alice Braga (who will also be in Marvel’s The New Mutants), Juan Diego Botto, Stephen Blackehart, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, The Invisible Man’s Storm Reid and SNL’s Pete Davidson, the latter thanking James Gunn personally for making his “dreams come true.”
Ant-Man and Dune actor David Dastmalchian referenced his character Polka-Dot Man by wearing polka-dots on his face and hoping he’d get a delicious poké bowl on his birthday… ha, clever. Nathan Fillion rocked a funny James Gunn t-shirt and Flula Blorg played the trombone naked in his honor. The video is all a bit chaotic, which is exactly the energy we’re hoping for in the Warner Bros movie.
Some favorites from his Guardians of the Galaxy movies also showed up in the message too, like Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn, who play ravagers Yondu and Kraglin, respectively. Sean Gunn is also the on-set Rocket, who does all the stand-in acting with the Marvel cast. Both of them will have roles in The Suicide Squad, and Gunn is still working on the third Guardians film after The Suicide Squad is tucked away and it's safe to do so.
Lucky for the DC film, The Suicide Squad finished its production back in February and is still on schedule to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. On behalf of CinemaBlend, happy birthday, James Gunn! Stay tuned here for more comic book movie news.