Original Captain Marvel Director Breaks Silence On Nia DaCosta Helming The Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the film industry, and is constantly growing with new installments. While we're currently occupying the interim period between phases, all eyes are on what the MCU will bring to the table with Phase Four and Five. Many of the newer heroes to the shared universe will be getting sequels, including Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Candyman director/writer Nia DaCosta will be helming Captain Marvel 2, and now original director Ryan Fleck has broken his silence on the news.
The first Captain Marvel was directed and written by filmmaker duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The blockbuster introduced Carol Danvers to audiences before she eventually appeared in Avengers: Endgame, revealing a new type of origin story. Nia DaCosta will continue with the sequel that's currently expected to arrive sometime in 2022. And now Fleck has responded to this change in leadership on social media, posting:
Well, that's certainly a great outlook. It seems Ryan Fleck is just as excited as the general public to see what Nia DaCosta will do with Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel sequel. And although Fleck and his collaborator Anna Boden helped introduce the character to the MCU, there's no hard feelings about the passing of the torch.
Ryan Fleck responded to Nia DaCosta's newly announced gig helping Captain Marvel 2 over on his personal Twitter. The sequel landing a director is a major step forward towards its eventually arrival in theaters, and Captain Marvel's highly anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What's more, the buzz around DaCosta's talent has been steadily building.
Nia DaCosta is a writer and director who first received critical acclaim for the 2019 crime thriller Little Woods. All eyes are on what she's bringing to the table with the upcoming Candyman sequel, which was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele. Candyman's first trailers have already captured the attention of moviegoers, paired with the praise she's already received from Peele and company. And after she brings that terrifying villain back to theaters, DaCosta will make her comic book debut with Captain Marvel 2.
Over the past few years, we've seen a number of horror directors easily transition into the world of superheroes. Horror legend James Wan's vision helped make Aquaman an unlikely success, with DC looking forward with a sequel and spinoff. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg started with projects Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti's next project is the Flashpoint movie.
The first Captain Marvel movie was a prequel set in the 1990's, so Nia DaCosta's sequel has the potential to bring the character back to the present, or continue filling in the gaps of Carol Danver's timeline the MCU. There are decades where the character's location is a complete mystery-- presumably as she continued fighting the The Supreme Intelligence and forces of Kree.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.