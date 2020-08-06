Original Captain Marvel Director Breaks Silence On Nia DaCosta Helming The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the film industry, and is constantly growing with new installments. While we're currently occupying the interim period between phases, all eyes are on what the MCU will bring to the table with Phase Four and Five. Many of the newer heroes to the shared universe will be getting sequels, including Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Candyman director/writer Nia DaCosta will be helming Captain Marvel 2, and now original director Ryan Fleck has broken his silence on the news.