Why The Harry Potter Movies Are Already Jumping From HBO Max To Another Streaming Service

In a world where Netflix saw Warner Bros making it pay for an extra year of Friends, and Peacock making a deal to get The Office back in time for its launch, the streaming market seems more volatile than ever. Harry Potter’s big franchise-wide shuffle is only the latest reminder that, at least for the time being, the agreements of the past will firmly dictate the chaos of the future. If you want to take one last chance to say goodbye to all eight Harry Potter films, you’d better do so on HBO Max before August 25. After that point, you’ll have to wait until October for them to resurface on Peacock for a full month before disappearing again.