Massive DC FanDome Guest List Reveals Which Movies Are Coming, And Not Coming

The Flash

Here’s where things start to get exciting. Three names stood out to me while scanning the guest list. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, and Ezra Miller. This has to mean that we are going to get at least some information about the planned The Flash movie that Andy Muschietti is directing. Miller has been quiet since some scandalous video of him surfaced online. But he’s on the list, with his The Flash director, so we will circle that one and hope for confirmation. You know whose name isn’t listed? Kiersey Clemons.