Massive DC FanDome Guest List Reveals Which Movies Are Coming, And Not Coming

We’re starting to wrap our arms around how massive DC FanDome is going to be. Once Warner Bros. and DC decided to bypass San Diego Comic-Con in favor of their own event, we expected a healthy showing from the film, television, video game and comic side of this sprawling universe. But now we are learning that 300 special guests are expected to be part of the August 22 event, and a scan of the guest list basically tells us which anticipated projects are showing up… and which ones are not.
First, the big announcement. Warner Bros. has revealed that more than 300 stars, cast members, creators and crew from fan-favorite DC properties are coming together in the DC FanDome. They even made this incredible graphic to share the all-star guest list:
Did you pause a couple of times to read all of those names? Yeah, it’s a lot to take in. Having had the benefit of scrolling the guest list for DC FanDome in advance, I went ahead and carved out movies that we now fully expect to bring news and/or footage… but also some titles that have been rumored, which I believe we can now dial back expectations. Let’s start with the biggest ones.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scanning the guest list, I expected Zack Snyder to be last, as they were going alphabetical by first name. Nope. That distinction goes to Ziggy Marley. What DC property is Ziggy involved in? I digress. Snyder is listed, which means fans can look forward to more information on the HBO Max release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director already revealed during his Justice Con appearance that the first full trailer will be part of DC FanDome. How about a release date?
The Suicide Squad
Again, not a total surprise. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been hyping up the footage he is bringing to DC FanDome on social media the past few weeks, and we got a sweet title treatment for his take on DC’s villain super group. But Gunn is on the list, as are several members of his The Suicide Squad cast, including Alice Braga, Jon Cena, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, and Margot Robbie.
Wonder Woman 1984
Another one that we assumed would be featured in the DC FanDome, especially when Gal Gadot was shown in the teaser trailer on a poster billboard. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 84 is the next DC movie due in theaters (whenever theaters open again). There have been snippets of a trailer leaking online, and the guest list for August 22 includes Jenkins, Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. Bring on Cheetah!
The Flash
Here’s where things start to get exciting. Three names stood out to me while scanning the guest list. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, and Ezra Miller. This has to mean that we are going to get at least some information about the planned The Flash movie that Andy Muschietti is directing. Miller has been quiet since some scandalous video of him surfaced online. But he’s on the list, with his The Flash director, so we will circle that one and hope for confirmation. You know whose name isn’t listed? Kiersey Clemons.
The Batman
Footage! Footage! Footage! That’s mainly what we want from the panel that’s expected to be part of DC FanDome. Our first real look at the Gotham that Matt Reeves is concocting. Reeves and Robert Pattinson are down on the guest list for DC FanDome, but no sign of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano or Colin Farrell. Still… footage. Give it to us, DC.
Shazam 2
Shifting back into speculation mode. Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer and more appear on the guest list for DC FanDome, meaning Shazam 2 should be shifting into gear. We might learn more about the story they plan to pursue, but it’s way too soon to see any creative content from this production. Still, a full panel on the sequel might lead to more information than expected. Mark Strong is listed, however. So that Shazam end-credits tease might really pay off!
Ben Affleck’s Batman
Are you ready to start getting into the bad news portion of the guest-list reveal? Ben Affleck is not part of the DC FanDome, according to the list provided by Warner Bros. There has been hope, and speculation, that the return of the Bat in Zack Snyder’s Justice League could lead to Affleck resuming the cape and cowl for a solo mission, possibly on HBO Max. While that still could happen one day, Affleck’s absence probably means that we won’t get news on that potential project on August 22.
Henry Cavill’s Superman
Another name not on the list is Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel from Snyder’s corner of the DC universe. Cavill has expressed all sorts of interest in stepping back into the tights of Kal-El for continued Superman movies. And he might get that chance! But Cavill’s not part of the DC FanDome experience, so stick a pin in those dreams for the moment.
Ray Fisher’s Cyborg
Let’s also point out that Ray Fisher, the actor who plays Victor Stone in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is absent from the guest list. And that’s tragic. Cyborg was supposed to have his own standalone film in 2020. And Snyder calls Fisher the “heart” of his Justice League story. Fans have been hoping for news on more stories including Fisher, but it doesn’t appear that they will begin on August 22.
Black Adam
Let’s close off this deep dive into the DC FanDome guest list with good news. Dwayne Johnson IS included on the roster for the massive August 22 fan event. And we know that The Rock is ready to roll into the DCEU with his Black Adam project. Currently, Black Adam has a December 22, 2021 release date, and director Juame Collet-Serra is at the helm. Look for The Rock to deliver the goods during his presentation, maybe with some official concept art, or something that tells us more of what to expect from his anticipated DCEU debut.
Here’s some important info about DC FanDome. The 24-hour, truly immersive, global virtual fan experience begins on August 22, and is completely free to enter. Content will be available in 9 languages: Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. DC FanDome will feature over 100 hours of programming celebrating the past, present and future DC content through panels, behind the scenes access, user generated experiences, and exclusive reveals, all within an immersive fan experience. DC FanDome will be on Aug. 22 starting at 10am PDT and accessible globally at www.DCFanDome.com and www.DCKidsFanDome.com