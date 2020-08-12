What The Cast Of Dennis The Menace Is Up To Now

Lea Thompson (Alice Mitchell)

Alice Mitchell was already a major player in Hollywood by the time she was cast as Alice Mitchell in Dennis the Menace, and the Back to the Future star hasn't slowed down to rest on her laurels since. In the years following the movie's release, Thompson got an NBC sitcom of her own, Caroline in the City, popped up on some of the biggest television shows of the 1990s and 2000, and even started directing projects of her own, with shows like Young Sheldon, Katy Keene, and Stargirl under her belt.

Lea Thompson made the news circuit in August 2020 when she seemed to confirm rumors about the alleged mistreatment of the crew of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And can we finally get that new Howard the Duck movie already?