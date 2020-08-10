Chris Pratt Reveals The Name Of His Daughter In Gushing New Post

Leave a Comment
Earlier today, Chris Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed that Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had welcomed their first baby girl into the world. Now, with mother and child safe and sound, and the dust settled, Chris Pratt is ready to reveal the name of his daughter to the world. With the drum rolls going, we’d like to present to you the following announcement from Star Lord himself:
With her arrival being an anticipated affair, young Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt has been welcomed to the world, courtesy of her father’s Instagram feed. Chris Pratt even capped off the news of his daughter’s birth with some choice bible passages, invoking the sage wisdom of that good book to show how proud he and his wife are of their little traveller’s arrival.
And the reactions aren’t limited to the parental joint statement either. Scrolling through the comments, you can find responses from various well-wishers on Pratt’s feed. One of the most notable responses comes from none other than Chris Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame/Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan, who popped in with the following pinch of cheer:
So happy for you! And can’t wait to meet her!!!
As previously speculated, with various family members of the Pratt/Schwarzenegger family being spotted at a Santa Monica hospital as far back as last Friday, little Lyla Maria may have actually been born a couple days earlier, with the big reveal coming when everyone had a chance to see the baby for themselves. And yes, before anyone asks, Arnold Schwarzenegger did light up a trademark cigar as a tribute to his new granddaughter; and who could blame him?
The birth of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first child comes at an interesting time, what with production on Jurassic World: Dominion moving back into motion. Though, it’s obvious, Pratt himself will more than likely be taking some well-earned paternity leave, so as to continue forming the bond between himself and his newborn daughter. One can only imagine how many dinosaur plushies he’ll be coming back to in his trailer once he shows back up on set.
Now that his first child with Katherine Schwarzenegger has arrived, it looks like Chris Pratt might start scaling back his work input, as previously promised. With the intent of spending more time on the farm with his family, and to further expand their ranks with more children, Pratt’s days of wrangling dinosaurs and cosmic baddies may be on a bit of a ticking clock. However, that’s not happening just yet, as Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in production for a June 11, 2021 release date; and Pratt’s other big ticket film, The Tomorrow War, is slated to open almost a month later on July 21. We here at CinemaBlend would like to wish Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their entire family the best of wishes on the occasion of their daughter’s birth.