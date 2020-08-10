Chris Pratt Reveals The Name Of His Daughter In Gushing New Post

Now that his first child with Katherine Schwarzenegger has arrived, it looks like Chris Pratt might start scaling back his work input, as previously promised. With the intent of spending more time on the farm with his family, and to further expand their ranks with more children, Pratt’s days of wrangling dinosaurs and cosmic baddies may be on a bit of a ticking clock. However, that’s not happening just yet, as Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in production for a June 11, 2021 release date; and Pratt’s other big ticket film, The Tomorrow War, is slated to open almost a month later on July 21. We here at CinemaBlend would like to wish Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their entire family the best of wishes on the occasion of their daughter’s birth.