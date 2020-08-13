How Avengers: Endgame Tied In With Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Its Final Episode

You can watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s final two episodes to learn how the rest of the finale’s events played out, but it made for a welcome surprise that the series found a way to connect to Avengers: Endgame before wrapping up. As mentioned earlier, while Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spent its early seasons including tie-ins to MCU movies (especially Captain America: The Winter Soldier, what with the reveal that HYDRA had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. from the start), that started to die down later into the run, with Thanos only being mentioned once in Season 5 and The Blip not even being addressed. At least the show was able to squeeze in one last connective thread for the viewers who also follow the MCU film series diligently.