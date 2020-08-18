The Maxx: 5 Things To Know About The Comics Ahead Of Channing Tatum's Movie

Spirit Animals Play a Huge Role in the Story

One aspect that comes much later in the story when we meet with Mr. Gone’s daughter, Sarah, is spirit animals. These are connections that all people have that allow them to learn more about themselves and the world around them. For example, Julie’s spirit animal is a rabbit, and this is because she once had a pet rabbit that was run over by a car, and her mother had to kill it to put it out of its misery. But this event left a massive impression on Julie’s life that followed her into adulthood. Sarah’s spirit animal is a horse, but it isn’t made entirely clear why.

I think the aspect of spirit animals would be awesome in the movie, though I’m struggling to figure out how this can be implemented without making story too weird, since… well, I’ll just save that for the next entry.