Watch Tom Holland’s A+ Audition For Spider-Man Alongside Chris Evans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe contains a ton of superheroes, but a few stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who debuted in Captain America: Civil War and appeared in a whopping 5 appearances throughout Phase Three. Holland has been praised for the youthful naivety he's brought to his version of Peter Parker, and now we can see a clip of his audition alongside none other than Chris Evans.
Finding the right actor to play Spider-Man was a major task for Marvel Studios, with plenty of young professionals auditioning for the chance to join the MCU as the web crawler. While it's hard to imagine anyone in the role, Holland had to audition just like everyone else. And now we can see footage of his fateful audition with Chris Evans, check out out below.
You can really see why Tom Holland landed the gig as the MCU's Spider-Man. His line readings in audition cut are A+, and he clearly had some solid chemistry with Chris Evans. And while Peter had a closer relationship with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, it's awesome to see how well the two heroes worked together in the clip.
The video of Tom Holland's screen test for the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to us from IGN, highlighting the humble beginnings of the actor's tenure in the shared universe. Most of the dialogue used didn't actually make into Captain America: Civil War, with Spidey and Cap only having a brief exchange ahead of the big tarmac battle. But since the blockbuster was Evan's third solo flick as Steve Rogers, it make sense that he'd want to personally test with potential Spider-Man actors.
In order to help Tom Holland become Peter Parker during the audition, the young actor rocked the character's original pajama-esque costume. Ultimately Captain America: Civil War featured the debut of Spider-Man's signature suit, one of many costumes the hero would wear throughout the course of his Phase Three appearances. Holland's natural charisma is highlighted in the clip, proving why he was able to get the job.
Spider-Man's appearance in Captain America: Civil War was kept under wraps until the Russo Brothers' second MCU blockbuster was nearly in theaters. This latest version of the web crawler was instantly embraced by the fandom, in no small part thanks to Tom Holland's characterization. And while his role was fairly limited, Spider-Man has grown into a major presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.