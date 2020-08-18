Watch Tom Holland’s A+ Audition For Spider-Man Alongside Chris Evans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe contains a ton of superheroes, but a few stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who debuted in Captain America: Civil War and appeared in a whopping 5 appearances throughout Phase Three. Holland has been praised for the youthful naivety he's brought to his version of Peter Parker, and now we can see a clip of his audition alongside none other than Chris Evans.