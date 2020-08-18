Avengers: Infinity War Set Photo Reveals How Bucky And Rocket’s Team-Up Was Filmed

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a massive success, as every single installment was a box office and critical success. The last slate of movies also included The Russo Brothers' massive pair of Avengers movies, which featured all the main characters of the MCU. The directors did the impossible in balancing such a huge cast, and including plenty of satisfying crossover moments. And now we can see how one of them came together on set, namely Bucky and Rocket's team-up in Avengers: Infinity War's battle of Wakanda.
The action of Avengers: Infinity War was spit between two final battles. And when Thor arrived in Wakanda to battle Thanos' forces, Rocket and Groot joined the fight as well. Eventually Rocket is picked up and spun around by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, as the two heroes shot down the villain's monstrous outriders. Now an image from the set revealed how it was shot, check it out below.
Sometimes it is thrilling to see how the sausage gets made. Because while moviegoing audiences see Marvel movies as completed projects, there's a lot of editing and visual effects needed to bring them to life. And the above photo from Avengers: Infinity War's set highlights all the magic needed to make each epic sequence come together. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
This glimpse onto Avengers: Infinity War's set comes to us from Reddit. In it we see actor Sebastian Stan in costume to play Bucky aka Winter Soldier/White Wolf. Stan has his character's signature rifle, with his other arm holding onto a figure much bigger than Rocket Raccoon. Instead, he's circling around with none other than actor Sean Gunn.
Sean Gunn is known for playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but he actually has duel role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because he also plays Rocket and does his motion capture stand-in before Bradley Cooper's voice is eventually added in post. As such, Gunn is the actor who was playing opposite Sebastian Stan during the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War.
Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Rocket and Bucky's teamwork was ultimately a thrilling few moments in Battle of Wakanda, and showed how The Russo Brothers were experimenting with new character pairings. What's more, the sequence is made better thanks to Rocket's penchant for stealing limbs. He vows to one day get a hold of Bucky's new Wakandan arm, although he doesn't get the chance as Sebastian Stan's character turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers.
It should be interesting to see how Rocket and Bucky change in the future, and if they ever share the screen again. Sebastian Stan's character will be expanded with Disney+'s upcoming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As for Rocket, he'll reportedly be a major presence in James Gunn's mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We'll just have to wait and see how each damaged character continues to grow.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.