Robocop Vs. Terminator And 4 Other Movie Crossovers We Wish Happened

Crossovers. You love them. I love them. We all love them! Whether it’s Batman V. Superman, Godzilla vs. Kong, or even The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones, who doesn’t love when two different franchises come together for a special occasion? But do you know which crossover I always wanted to see on the big screen? Robocop vs. Terminator. Yes, I know the Terminator (or rather Terminators) have faced off against RoboCop in comics and video games, but doggonit, I always wanted to see that epic battle on the big screen.
And not just that battle either. While yes, it’s still pretty amazing to me that we got Freddy vs. Jason in actual movie form and not just as some fan fiction on Wattpad, I do wish that we would see a lot more of these kinds of crossover movies than what we’ve already gotten. It looked like we were going to get that with the much-anticipated Men In Black/21 Jump Street crossover, but that has since been cancelled. So what crossovers do I wish came to the the big screen at some point? Well, about that…
RoboCop Vs. Terminator
Written by Sin City’s Frank Miller, RoboCop Versus The Terminator started out as a four issue crossover from Dark Horse Comics that pitted everybody’s favorite metal police officer against three Terminators. When Alex Murphy learns that part of his technology comes from Skynet, he decides that he has to take them down in the future. There was also another crossover in 2011 called Terminator/RoboCop: Kill Human where RoboCop travels into the past to prevent annihilation. So even RoboCop plays funny with time travel. And lastly, there were also a few video games, one for the Genesis, one for the Super Nintendo, and one for the NES, all with different stories!
Look, I love The Terminator series, and I love the RoboCop series. But while The RoboCop series might get another new film to breathe life into the franchise, The Terminator franchise’s future looks like it might be…well, terminated. But if you want to ramp up excitement again for the franchise, then look no further than making a RoboCop Versus Terminator crossover event right now. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see that? I know I certainly would.
Batman/Judge Dredd
I was going to pick Batman vs. Predator, but I think a Batman Vs. Judge Dredd movie would be even better. In the Batman/Judge Dredd: Judgment on Gotham comic, Judge Death ends up in Gotham City. But while chasing him, Batman jumps through a dimensional hole that lands him in Mega City One, where Judge Dredd, being Judge Dredd, tries to arrest Batman for being a vigilante. Judge Anderson helps Batman though, and there’s a whole little adventure wrapped up in four issues. It’s good stuff!
Like the last entry with The Terminator, Dredd could definitely use a pick me up. And while I would love to see Karl Urban reprise his role in another movie of his own, even I can admit that the best course of action would probably be to throw him against another, much more popular character. And who’s more popular than Batman? Plus, how awesome would it have been to see Batman in Mega City One? The answer is extremely awesome. And you know it would have been.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/The Ghostbusters
I know this list is all about versus battles, but how cool would it be if the heroes in a half shell met up with the Ghostbusters? Well, it happened… in comic book form. After a dimensional rift opens, the turtles find themselves in the Ghostbusters version of New York, and there are some ghosts that they have to contend with alongside the Ghostbusters. So who ya gonna call? Well, I don’t know. Dominoes, maybe? The Turtles love pizza, you know.
I desperately wished this became a movie. The idea of alternate reality New Yorks is a fascinating one, since it’s not a fictitious city like Gotham or Mega City One, but the same city. Just different. Plus, the turtles’ personalities would have meshed well with the Ghostbusters (well, I’m talking in hypotheticals, of course, since the original Ghostbusters wouldn’t—and couldn’t—come along for the ride). But whatever version of The Ghostbusters we’d have gotten, I’m sure there would have been personality to spare. I even would have taken the most recent Ghostbusters, because I liked them after all. And I would have gone for another ride with them, no question.
Archie Meets The Punisher
This is another one of those “Meets” stories rather than Versus, but I don’t care. I want to see Archie Vs. Frank Castle! In the one-off comic, The Punisher thinks Archie’s a bad guy, and wants to take him out. But when he realizes he’s wrong, he works with Archie to rescue Veronica. It’s ludicrous, but it’s a classic comic, and mostly only because it’s just so ridiculous.
But here’s the thing. The comic, which came out in 1994, was the cheerful version of Archie. What I want (And this is still actually a possibility) is the new version of Archie from Riverdale, which is already pretty dark and deals with death. So that’s the universe that I want The Punisher to invade. How cool would that be? And in movie form! Make it a three-night event!
Godzilla Vs. Charles Barkley
Screw Godzilla vs. Kong! (Not really). What I always wanted to see was the King of All Monsters vs. the King of All Rebounds. Charles Barkley was already in Space Jam, and that was ridiculous, so why couldn't Charles Barkley have his basketball spat with Godzilla as well? What started as a Nike commercial eventually became a one-off comic book. And while the story is paper thin, there have been movies made on thinner stories ::cough:: Battleship ::cough::, so I don’t see why that should have been a problem.
Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley is just so ridiculous, that it could've work. Look, Godzilla has fought many different monsters before, but he’s never fought Charles Barkley on the big screen. That’s one battle that I would have loved to have seen above all others. I mean, Shaq would have probably done it if somebody had dropped the script in front of him. So why not Barkley? It sucks that the opportunity never presented itself, because now the time has passed.
And those are just some of the crossovers that I would have loved to have seen. But what crossovers would you have liked to have seen? Sound off in the comments section below.