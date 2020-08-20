Robocop Vs. Terminator And 4 Other Movie Crossovers We Wish Happened

I desperately wished this became a movie. The idea of alternate reality New Yorks is a fascinating one, since it’s not a fictitious city like Gotham or Mega City One, but the same city. Just different. Plus, the turtles’ personalities would have meshed well with the Ghostbusters (well, I’m talking in hypotheticals, of course, since the original Ghostbusters wouldn’t—and couldn’t—come along for the ride). But whatever version of The Ghostbusters we’d have gotten, I’m sure there would have been personality to spare. I even would have taken the most recent Ghostbusters, because I liked them after all. And I would have gone for another ride with them, no question.